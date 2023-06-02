Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $2.46 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HD traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,064. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $297.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

