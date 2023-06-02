Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 485 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.54. 3,422,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,644. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

