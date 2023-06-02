Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 15,609 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,166,148.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,489,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,914,407.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,656,694.25.
  • On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.31 per share, with a total value of $2,270,690.67.
  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $3,186,005.46.
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $611,776.41.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.
  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.
  • On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.
  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

