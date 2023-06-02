Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 15,609 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,166,148.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,489,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,914,407.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,656,694.25.

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.31 per share, with a total value of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

