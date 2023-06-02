Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.94% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,296. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.62. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 80.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

