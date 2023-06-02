Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider Sells $392,187.95 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $392,187.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,040.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 22nd, David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $519,660.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00.

Power Integrations Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

