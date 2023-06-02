Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider Sells $392,187.95 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $392,187.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,040.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 22nd, David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $519,660.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

