Prom Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Prom has a market cap of $78.24 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00015789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016089 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,159.36 or 1.00019914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.26412985 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,761,963.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

