PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PubMatic Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.17. 559,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $943.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.85.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
