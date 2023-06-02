PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.17. 559,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $943.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

