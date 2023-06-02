Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSTG. Wedbush raised Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Pure Storage Stock Up 19.1 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 163.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

