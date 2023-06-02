Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,595. The company has a market cap of $864.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 245,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

NX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

