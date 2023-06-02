Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Oncology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.04. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Insider Activity

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 333,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $369,990.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,740,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rain Oncology by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 972,212 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $5,170,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 2,479.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 466,128 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $2,513,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Oncology

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

