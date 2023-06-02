Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 36.23%.

Reed’s Price Performance

REED stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,502. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

