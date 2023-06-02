Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,000 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $422,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,177,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,943. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.50.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

