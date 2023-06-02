Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cfra raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.8 %

QSR stock opened at C$101.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.45.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.5371622 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

