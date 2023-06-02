Reviewing Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Manhattan Scientifics and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Manhattan Scientifics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Dragonfly Energy
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 356.79%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.
Volatility and Risk
Profitability
This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manhattan Scientifics
|N/A
|N/A
|-224.84%
|Dragonfly Energy
|N/A
|-281.04%
|-33.32%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manhattan Scientifics
|$50,000.00
|N/A
|-$2.73 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Dragonfly Energy
|$86.74 million
|1.43
|-$39.57 million
|N/A
|N/A
Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dragonfly Energy.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Dragonfly Energy beats Manhattan Scientifics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Manhattan Scientifics
Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and commercializing life-enhancing technologies in various fields with emphasis in the areas of nanotechnologies and nanomedicine. It focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
