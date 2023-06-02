Reviewing Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Manhattan Scientifics and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 356.79%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A -224.84% Dragonfly Energy N/A -281.04% -33.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy $86.74 million 1.43 -$39.57 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dragonfly Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Manhattan Scientifics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and commercializing life-enhancing technologies in various fields with emphasis in the areas of nanotechnologies and nanomedicine. It focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Rating)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.