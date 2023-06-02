ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.46. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 102,098 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,657.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

