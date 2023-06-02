Robert W. Baird Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $200.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $175.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.41.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

