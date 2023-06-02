Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $13.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 14.4 %

BHG opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $171.60. The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($14.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.80) by ($5.60). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 617.31%. The company had revenue of $756.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bright Health Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $45,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $115,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Bright Health Group news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $157,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $45,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,246 shares of company stock worth $231,699 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Health Group by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Health Group by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bright Health Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 528,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

