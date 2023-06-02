Royal Bank of Canada Cuts LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $32.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LTC. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

LTC opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 108.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 282.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.