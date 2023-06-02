Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of DOCMF opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

