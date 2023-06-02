Royal Bank of Canada Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.15. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 405.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.