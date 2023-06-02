Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) CEO Acquires $245,800.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $245,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jay Sugarman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 4th, Jay Sugarman acquired 1,200 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $32,232.00.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jay Sugarman bought 1,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00.
Safehold Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Safehold stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.60, a current ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $360.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.34.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 193,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Safehold by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $9,017,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Safehold by 8.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.
About Safehold
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
