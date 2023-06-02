Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

Sagicor Financial stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Sagicor Financial has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor USA. The company offers life and health insurance, employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

