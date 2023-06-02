Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Salesforce updated its Q2 guidance to $1.89-1.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.41-7.43 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.03. 10,997,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.30.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Salesforce by 79,500.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

