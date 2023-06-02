Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Up 1.6%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €81.95 ($88.12) and last traded at €79.25 ($85.22). Approximately 206,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €78.00 ($83.87).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAF shares. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on Siltronic in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.66.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.