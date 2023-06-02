SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $359.40 million and approximately $41.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,139.64 or 1.00044516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002369 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,821 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

