SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading Up 7.4%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 741,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,622,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Insider Activity

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

