Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
