Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

