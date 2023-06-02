SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW) CEO Buys $197,563.20 in Stock

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris bought 658,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SBIGW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringBig stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 362,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

