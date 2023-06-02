Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter worth approximately $23,478,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Squarespace by 1,608.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 495,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Squarespace by 390.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $29.45 on Friday. Squarespace has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

