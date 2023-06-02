StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 2.7 %

INUV stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 179,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Featured Stories

