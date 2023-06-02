StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Down 2.7 %
INUV stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%.
Institutional Trading of Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.