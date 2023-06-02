StockNews.com Downgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.31. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $482.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,510,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 219,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 237,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

