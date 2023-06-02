StockNews.com Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFI. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Gold Fields Trading Up 4.4 %
NYSE:GFI opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
