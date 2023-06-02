StockNews.com Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFI. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Fields by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,380 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 274.4% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,511 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.