StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.
About Pretium Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.