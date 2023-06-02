S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
S&W Seed Trading Up 3.8 %
S&W Seed stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
