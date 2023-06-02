S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Trading Up 3.8 %

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 369,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,075,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

