Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Swire Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Swire Properties has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $2.72.
About Swire Properties
