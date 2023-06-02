TD Securities Raises Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$5.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.20 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday.

Transat A.T. Trading Up 5.8 %

TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$667.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

