Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading 8.3% Higher

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.65. 407,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 949,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

