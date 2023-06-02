The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $356.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.71.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $253.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.04 and its 200-day moving average is $289.45.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

