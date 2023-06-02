The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,076 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $479,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,995,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,605. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.