The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,348. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

