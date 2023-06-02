Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 905,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.70. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,435,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,934.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 848,276 shares of company stock worth $6,326,651 in the last ninety days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

