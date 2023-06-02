Toncoin Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00006386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and approximately $14.37 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,265.09 or 1.00010577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002360 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.79209187 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $11,457,449.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

