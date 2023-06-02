Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 29500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Torq Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

