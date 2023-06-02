UBS Group Begins Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

