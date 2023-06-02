Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Insider Sells $98,080,000.00 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Under Armour Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,152,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,367 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.