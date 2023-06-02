Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $34.53 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.94 billion and $34.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.09 or 0.00018735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00349039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

