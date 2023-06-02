Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Shares Up 1.5%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$77.75 and last traded at C$77.61. 22,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 57,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.48.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.81.

