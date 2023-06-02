Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.17.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 19.6 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $198.13 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

