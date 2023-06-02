Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,302,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

