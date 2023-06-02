Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

VRDN opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after buying an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,369,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 425,531 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.